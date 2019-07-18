Geraldine Swingler Beaston, 92 of Columbia, PA died on July 16, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy, PA. She was the wife of the late Carl "Andy" Swingler who passed away in 1972 and the late Charles M. Beaston who passed away in 1995. Born in Columbia on November 29, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Henry and Emma Rineer Wetzel.
In her younger years she helped her parents at Wetzel's Confectionary Store at 11th & Barber Streets in Columbia. She was also a volunteer for the Susquehanna Visitors Center in Columbia. She was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1944. She was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church. She was an avid bingo player at the Columbia Fire Co. # 1. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her friends and classmates.
She is survived by a Daughter: Maxine Swingler of Columbia and a Son: Carl "Rock" husband of Tracey Groft Swingler of Columbia. Also surviving is a Step Son: Charles "Chip" Beaston husband of Kay Crist Beaston of Austin, TX and a Step Daughter: Jane Beaston Daggett wife of Richard Daggett of Oxford, PA., 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson: Andrew "Andy" Swingler in 2001. The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care Geraldine received while she was in their care.
Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held from the Columbia United Methodist Church 5th & Walnut Streets Columbia, PA on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Thomas Grubbs officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:AM – 11:00AM. Interment will follow the services in Ironville Cemetery.
The family request that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Geraldine's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville