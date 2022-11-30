Geraldine (Stewart) Beasley, 85, of Lancaster, was called home on November 25, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on March 3, 1937 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Viola and Jeremiah Stewart. She was the loving wife of the late Lorenzo Beasley.
Geraldine was a proud member of Brightside Baptist Church for many decades, where she participated in a variety of committees. She served as an usher, a missionary, was a member of the Silver Threads, and sang in the choir. She was very gracious and devoted to helping others. She most enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt and was a friend to many. She will be very much missed.
Geraldine is survived by her children Earl Burwell, Laverne Carter, and Germone Beasley, Sr.; grandchildren, Shardae Shuler, Fletcher Morton, Seth Burwell, Franky Burwell, Germone Beasley, Jr., Mont Beasley, Miracle Johnson, and Austin Harrison; her 11 great-grandchildren; her ace Kasi Morton; and a host of nieces and nephews special and dear, including Adine Owens, Adelaida "Ida" Green, Robert Smith, and Bralin Stewart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Beatrice and Charlotte Stewart, and granddaughter LaQuetta Dixon.
The family invites friends and loved ones to a Viewing and Funeral Service at Brightside Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, December 5, 2022. Viewing will take place from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM, and the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Committal will take place at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory at 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
