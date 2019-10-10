Geraldine R. Vaughan

Geraldine R. (Lyter, Bricker) Vaughan, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Masonic Village Health Care Center.
She was a graduate of John Harris High School and Lincoln School of Nursing. She was retired from the Department of Education, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was a member and past president of the American Business Women's Association, Camelot Chapter; Camp Hill Women's Club; Eastern Star Elizabethtown Chapter #407; Daughter of the Nile Ozemb Temple #52, Order of Amaranth, Willard Court #54; past First Lady Gerry at Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg; member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Camp Hill.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Vaughan of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown; a daughter, Connie M. Zimmerman of New Cumberland; grandchildren James D. Zimmerman of Etters, Tonya Gale of Lewes, DE, Adriana & Ryan Vaughan of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren Hunter, Harrison & Teagan Gale of Lewes, DE & Zachary Zimmerman of Etters.
She is also survived by a sister, Kathryn Shultz of Leola; several nieces, Karen Bender of Millersville, Judith Barley of Hohenwal, TN, Susan Moore of Christiana, DE, Leslie Shultz of Leola, Nikki Woods of Harrisburg: sisters-in-law Esther Arnold of Mechanicsburg, LaVerne Madancy of Rockville, MD, Nancy Vaughan of Wilmington, DE, Eva Vaughan of Mt. Lebanon, Mary Vaughan of Silver Springs, MD; brothers-in-law Daniel & Dilcia Vaughan of San Diego, CA; Robert & Diana Vaughan of Washington, PA.
"Goodbye to all my family, friends & neighbors, I love you."
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village. Please do not send flowers; however, contributions may be made to "The Tree of Life Fund" at Masonic Village, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. It will help many people.
Arrangements provided by Parthemore Funeral Home in New Cumberland. See their website for more information www.parthemore.com