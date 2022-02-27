After living a long life devoted to her family, Geraldine Margaret Sweigart, formerly of Landisville, passed away on February 22, 2022, at Brethren Village. She was the wife of the late Clyde M. Sweigart. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of William H. Jordan and Margaret Doerr Jordan.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Gerry worked as a bookkeeper for Raub Supply Company before becoming a homemaker. She excelled in baking and providing a comfortable home for her family. She enjoyed the company of her friends as a member of a sewing-social club. In addition, she was a very active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she taught nursery school and volunteered on the social committee for many years.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Cynthia M. Strube, wife of John R. Strube, Williamsburg, VA; son, Brian K. Sweigart, husband of Karen S. Sweigart, Lititz; beloved granddaughter, Lauren E. Sperry, wife of Robert P. Sperry, and their two children McKenna and Hudson of Lancaster.
Gerry was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Kirchner, Pauline Kienzle, and Erma Jordan.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookplace South at Brethren Village for their care of Gerry. Her family took comfort in knowing she was in caring and loving hands.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor H. James Tanner officiating. Friends may greet family prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Gerry's memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please note, masks are required for the service.
