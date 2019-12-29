Geraldine M. Rineer

Geraldine May Rineer, 91, of Manor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Willis L. and Mary E. (Perry) Harvey.
For most of her working career, Geraldine worked for the Lancaster Press, from where she retired after more than 30 years of service. One her greatest joys in life was cooking and baking, always in great quantities, and she happily shared her delicious food fares with family, friends and co-workers. She loved to work in her flower garden, do puzzles, crochet, and spend time with her family.
A beloved mother and grandmother, Geraldine is survived by her daughter Sandra M. Walter and her companion Ray Beck, IV, her granddaughter Yvette M. Herr, and her grandson Shawn J. Walter and his fiancée Danielle, all of Lancaster. Also surviving is her brother, Willis Harvey, Jr., and her sister, Doris Burnight. Geraldine had a special place in her heart for her feline companions Calypso and Bently, her dog Kayla, and her bird Krimson.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster. To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
