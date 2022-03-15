Geraldine M. (Murphy) Jones, 81, of Lititz, PA, passed away at Brethren Village on Saturday, March 12, 2022 with her loving daughter by her side. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth C. (Hughes) and Raphael T. Murphy. She was the loving wife to the late David C. Jones for 35 years.
Geraldine was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz. She was an avid reader and lover of a glass of wine. Geraldine loved to dance to oldies music and cheer for Notre Dame football despite not understanding the game. Geraldine was proud of her Irish heritage, a legacy that she passed on to her family.
Geraldine is survived by a son, David R., husband of Lori Jones of Morgantown, PA; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne, wife of Robert "Bob" Tupper of Harrisburg and her niece Lisa, wife of Joseph Welsh of Pottsville, PA; five grandchildren; Jude, Morgan, Taylor, Aidan, and Abigail and 2 bonus grandchildren Robert and Ellie Tupper as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Anne Urman.
Funeral Services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA, at 11AM on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville, PA at 2PM. A viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, from 5 PM-7 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Contributions may be made in Geraldine's memory to Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com