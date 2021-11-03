Geraldine M. Leed, 93, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford. She was the wife of the late Frank B. Leed who passed away on July 14, 2021. She was born in Refton, daughter of the late Ambros and Ella E. Graeff Wirth. Geraldine was a member of Green Hill United Methodist Church, Conestoga. In her early years she was a child-care sitter and loved gardening, flowers, bird watching, reading, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Connie M. Weaver, Dartmouth, MA; Charlene Burkholder, Lititz and Jeffrey A. (Cindy L.) Kauffman, Millersville. One daughter-in-law: Susan Kauffman, Lancaster. Six grandchildren. Eleven great-grandchildren. One great-great-granddaughter. One sister: Glenda (Robert) Holbein, York. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter Shannon Rothfus. One brother: Melvin J. Kauffman and one sister: Marlene Rice.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be in Byerland Mennonite Cemetery, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Green Hill United Methodist Church, 5801 River Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »