Geraldine M. Kreider Shelly

Geraldine M. "Gerry" Kreider Shelly, 89, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Deodate, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Anna Miller Espenshade. She was the loving wife of Mervin B. Shelly and they would have observed their 16th wedding anniversary this November.
Gerry worked various jobs throughout her lifetime, including her father's butcher shop and a bank teller at Farmers First Bank. She was a member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church. Gerry enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling, word search puzzles and cooking; especially for her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children: Cynthia Reighard, Eric Kreider husband of Suzanne both of Elizabethtown, Erlene Reinhold of Westfield; three step sons; Dennis Shelly husband of Kelly of Manheim, Douglas Shelly husband of Charlene of Mount Joy, Dwaine Shelly husband of Londa of Manheim, a step daughter, Diane Zellers wife of Steve of Manheim, five grandchildren: three great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, three sisters: Eleanor Myers of Elizabethtown, Anna Musser of Manheim, Miriam Judy of Arkansas and a brother, Ira Espenshade of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl I. Kreider who died in 1998, three brothers and five sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gerry's funeral service at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a public viewing at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gerry's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.