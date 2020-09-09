Geraldine M. "Jerry" Weaver Miller, 88, of Lititz, and formerly of Palmyra, and Lebanon; died peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Luther Acres. Born in South Annville Township, she was the daughter of the late Olive Bucklew Sattazahn. Jerry was the loving wife of the late Harold E. Miller who died in 2010; her first husband was the late C. Eugene Weaver who died in September of 1978.
For many years she was employed at AMP, Inc. Mount Joy. She had a servant's heart, a deep faith, and a profound love for her Lord. Jerry was a former member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim; in her later years she attended Community Bible Church of Palmyra, Annville Church of the Brethren, and most recently Trinity Baptist Church, Lititz. Her interests included: cooking, quilting, cross stitch, putting puzzles together, bowling, and playing pinochle. She loved her family and cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Dennis E. husband of Barbara Weaver of Manheim, two daughters: Patti Huber of Mount Joy, Cheryl Ann wife of John Hockenberry of Mount Joy, five grandchildren: Chad Weaver, Jeremy Weaver, Keith Huber, Jason Hockenberry, Adam Hockenberry, and seven great grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a son-in-law, Donald Huber, a brother, Elmer Graby, and two sisters: Grace Boyd and Ethel Betz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jerry's graveside service at the East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jerry's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.