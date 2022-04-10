Geraldine M. Huyett, 78, of New Holland, passed away on April 7, 2022 as a resident of The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Barton and Rita (Kessler) Huyett.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Churchtown and she attended the Churchtown two room schoolhouse when she was young. She had worked for Amelia's Grocery Outlet for ten years in the deli counter.
Her hobbies included dinning out, going for walks, word search puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, going to Green Dragon, raising goats and guinea pigs and spending time with her cat "Rascal". She loved listening to polka music, dancing and singing and having fun.
Geraldine is survived by two siblings: Evelyn Miller of New Holland and Melvin husband of Miriam Huyett of Ephrata and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings; Ruth C. Kurtz, Dorothy P. Martin, Mildred S. McEldorney, Arlene A. Gregg, Blanche M. Yohn, Alice D. Hollenbaugh and Raymond L. Huyett.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Groff High Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »