Geraldine M. Hoffer

Geraldine M. "Gerry" Hoffer, 90, of East Petersburg passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron. Born in East Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola White Maurer. She was the loving wife of the late Charles D. "Don" Hoffer who died in 2016.
Gerry retired as a bank teller for Fulton Bank, Granite Run location. She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg. Her interests included reading, word puzzles, crocheting, embroidery and she loved to play board games with her grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, James husband of Beth Mullen Hoffer of Manheim, a daughter, Carol wife of David Wilson of New Cumberland; three grandchildren, Seth husband of Savannah Wilson, Courtney wife of Matthew Brown and Nathan Hoffer. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Charles Maurer, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gerry's Funeral Service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gerry's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520.