Geraldine M. Gottwald

Geraldine "Gerry" M. Gottwald, 76, of Lititz, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, June 24, 2022. Gerry shared 48 years of marriage with her husband Theodore "Ted" J. Gottwald before his passing in 2017. Born in Abington, PA, Gerry was the daughter of the late Luther C. and Blanche Elizabeth (Heyse) Schwartz.
Gerry was a wonderful homemaker for her family, and she loved to spend time with them. She was always an active member of her church, first Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Moorestown, NJ, and then St. James Catholic Church in Lititz after she and Ted moved to Lancaster County in 2013.
Even after losing her eyesight in her mid-forties, she persevered. She led numerous church retreats and sang in the Moorestown Singers. She enjoyed Bible study and prayer group, and her extensive circle of friends. Gerry loved to swim and to exercise with her personal trainer. She often went hiking and traveling with Ted, and she traveled internationally with her friends. Gerry loved to sit in the sunshine and listen to books on tape.
Gerry is survived by two daughters, Regina Gottwald of Lansdale, PA, and Maria Orrs, wife of Andrew of Lititz, PA, and one grandson, Alfred Orrs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Thursday, July 7th at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, with The Rev. Ryan M. Fischer as Celebrant. Viewings will take place on Wednesday, July 6th from 5 to 7 PM, with a Christian Prayer Service at 6:30 PM, and on Thursday, July 7th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, both at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Gerry will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 9th at 10:30 AM in Witness Park, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, PO Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508 or to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
