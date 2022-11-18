Geraldine M. "Gerry" Young, 95, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living at Lancaster County. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late James and Virgie (Geib) Garber. Gerry was the wife of the late Elwood F. "Pete" Young who passed away on December 2, 2002.
Gerry retired from the former AMP, Inc. in 1992 after 20 years of service. She previously worked at Wyeth, in the bakery at Country Table, and as a caregiver at Special Care, Lancaster. Gerry was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She enjoyed traveling, reading and most of all time with her grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by two daughters, Donna Fink, companion of David Graham of Wrightsville and Merilynn Rupp, wife of Mark of Mount Joy; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles K. Garber, husband of Helen of Mountville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wayne Young; a sister, Ellen N. Haines; and a brother, James Garber.
A funeral service honoring Gerry's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Longenecker Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com