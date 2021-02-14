Geraldine M. "Gerry" Walter

Geraldine M. Walter, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on February 9, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George and Teresa (Hecker) Schreder.
She attended Lancaster Catholic High School, graduating class of 1951. In 1953 Gerry married the love of her life, Robert F. Walter, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. She worked for Turkey Hill Minit Markets in their payroll department for over 20 years.
Gerry was an avid reader and enjoyed getting together with her long-time girlfriends from high school and playing cards. Along with her husband, she traveled across Europe, Africa, the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, and Canada. One of her favorite activities recently was Rock Steady Boxing.
She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and volunteered with St. Joe's preparing funeral lunches, and with St. Anne's making brown bag lunches.
She will be missed by her husband, Robert F. Walter, her sons; Robert J. Walter, companion of Linda Scott, of Lancaster and Stephen M. Walter of Carlisle, and many dear cousins. Gerry is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, George J, Charles, Joseph, and Fritz Schreder.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Parkinson Support Group at Landis Homes, at 1001 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, or to Rock Steady Boxing at 136 W. Main St., Ste. 200, Leola, PA 17540. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com