Geraldine M. "Gerry" Hershey, 85, of Manheim, passed on Friday morning, August 11, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Her spirit was released from her earthly body to spend eternity with Jesus. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alvin H. and Martha Myers Snavely. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Hershey for 63 years prior to his passing in 2021.
Gerry was a member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church in Lebanon. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her children, caring for her family, gardening, and helping her husband on the family farm. Her passion for sewing led her to being a reliable and trusted seamstress to many in the surrounding area. She was also employed for several years by the former Atlantic Breeders Co-op as a dispatcher.
The Hershey family extends appreciation to the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community for the excellent care given to Gerry.
She is survived by three children, Larry D., husband of Bonnie Ebersole Hershey, of Manheim, Stephen L., husband of Heidi Miller Hershey, of Mount Joy, and Patti S. Ritchey of Holtwood; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Eugene, husband of Jean Snavely, of Lititz, and Elwood "Woody", husband of Nancy Snavely, of Manheim. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David C. Ritchey.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, August 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the funeral and prior to departing to Hernley Mennonite Cemetery for interment. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence to the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
