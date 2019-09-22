Geraldine M. Flohr, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, March 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Anna Mary (Lokey) Fitzwater. She was married to Philip Flohr who passed away in June 2018.
Geraldine was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. She was retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company, working in both Trenton, NJ and Neshaminy. Geraldine was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State Fan, and her last words were, "Did the Phillies win?" She was a social butterfly who enjoyed entertaining, but most of all loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two children: Phyllis F. Otto and husband Clifford P. of Manchester, NH and William R. Flohr and wife Wendy of Levittown, PA; three grandchildren: William R. Flohr, Jr., Christopher Flohr and Sean Flohr; four great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Lorrell Batton and Loraine Glidden.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinerFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.