Geraldine M. Esbenshade, 91, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Legends of Lititz, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Earline G. (Anderson) Mummert. She was married to the late Joseph H. Esbenshade for 58 years.
For 50 years, they have spent their summers in Charlestown Manor, MD where she continued to visit after Joe's passing. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Most of all she was dedicated to her family and friends. Her kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She worked for the Bell Telephone, former Hagers Department Store and Watt & Shand Department store. She was also employed for the Manheim Township School District in the school cafeteria at Scheaffer Elementary School.
Geraldine is survived by a son, Joseph H. Esbenshade, husband of Brenda of Tucson, AZ and a daughter, Diane M. Kurtz of Lancaster. She is also survived by a brother, Donald R. Mummert of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren: Joseph H. Esbenshade III, and Brandon Kurtz, and Logan Kurtz; a step grandson, Kevin Ruhl.
Friends may call on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 12 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Interment will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Geraldine's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com