Geraldine Lowell Offenbacher, (Deanie), 88, of Lancaster, Pa and formerly of Garret Park, Maryland, passed away on March 18, 2020.
She leaves behind her daughter, Maria O. Shumar and husband Peter, daughter, Monica O. Hickey and husband Kenneth, grandson Peter Shumar, Jr. and wife Diana, great-grandchildren Colton and Lily Shumar, grandson Luke Morgan and wife Ebony, and great-grandson Logan. She also leaves behind her brother Bernard Lowell. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest Offenbacher, daughter Jennifer O. Morgan and parents Gerald C. Lowell and Marie Ransing Lowell, and sister Ann Lowell.
After college Geraldine worked for the U.S. Dept. of the Interior in Washington, D.C. where she met her husband Ernest. Later in life, she worked for Holy Cross Rectory in Garret Park, Maryland where she was employed for over 30 years.
Contributions in her memory can be made to:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Heart Association.
Funeral Services will be at a later time.
