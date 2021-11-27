Geraldine L. "Jerry" Stoll, 88, of Lancaster passed away Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021 at Promedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Harrisburg, PA on July 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sara Moose Stoll. She was the wife of Ellsworth C. Stoll, Jr. who preceded her in death.
Jerry graduated from Elizabethtown High School. She worked at Hamilton Watch and the former St. Joseph Hospital. Throughout her life, she raised and showed great danes. She volunteered with Central PA HOBY and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Jerry is survived by her children, Richard, Beth and Sharon; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Sweger.
Services will be private. Memorial remembrances may be made in Jerry's memory to SPCA Lancaster, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors
& Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »