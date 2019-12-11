Geraldine L. "Jerri" Horner, 76, died December 7, 2019 at home. Born October 4, 1943, in Johnstown, daughter of Clarence and Betty (Miller) Block. Preceded in death by parents; husband of 48 years, Donald L.; brother, Terry; and sister, Bonnie Sendek. Survived by children, Dee Massey, and Donald A.; grandchildren, Breann Ortega, Jennifer Brant, Amanda Grove, and Donald Horner; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Jerri retired as a tour guide from the Landis Valley Museum in Lancaster in 2004. She was the author of "The Landis Valley Cookbook, Pennsylvania German Foods and Traditions." At the museum, she specialized in first-person historical interpretation, and storytelling. She was active in the PA Guild.

Friends received 3-7PM Thursday at Henderson Funeral Home-East Hills, 2503 Bedford St., where funeral service will be held 10AM Friday with Pastor Len Findley officiating. Interment, Richland Cemetery.

