Geraldine L. Jacobs, age 96 of Dracut, MA, and formerly of Lancaster passed away February 5, 2021. Daughter of the late Frank and Lida Kreider Chalfant, she was predeceased by her husband Donald, her sisters, Jane Berkey, Betty Ann Denlinger, Joyce Ressler and great-great-grandson, Christian Kirchner.
Mrs. Jacobs retired from Hamilton Watch Co. and was a charter member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Muise and son-in-law, Steven of Dracut, MA with whom she lived, grandchildren; Matthew Kirchner of Columbia, PA., Victoria Doherty and Kaitlyn Muise of Manchester, NH, great-grandson, Cameron Kirchner and great-great-grandson, Cameron Kirchner.
Mrs. Jacobs' memorial service will be held at a later date.
