Geraldine L. (Draude) Meiskey, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Hegener) and Carl H. Draude. She was the beloved wife of Jay H. Meiskey, Jr. with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement Geraldine worked at RCA for over 40 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking new recipes. Geraldine loved to travel, garden and enjoyed her yearly trips to Myrtle Beach. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family, who kept her young at heart. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Stephen husband of Laurie of East Petersburg and Michael husband of Bernadette of New Jersey; her grandchildren: Ian, Meaghan, Michaela; her great-granddaughter Mollie Rae Lee; her sister Josephine Kingree of New Jersey as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl, Jr., Eugene, John, Rosemarie and Genevieve.
Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
