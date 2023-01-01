Geraldine L. "Jerry" Dommel formerly Sullenberger, 92, of Lancaster, went into the arms of angels December 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Regina (Shillot) Dommel.
As a devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lancaster and recently attended St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville.
Jerry will be remembered for her many years working as an audiology assistant at Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. At Lancaster General Hospital she worked in Admissions, Radiology, and the Medical Library. She volunteered throughout the LGH Health Campus from 2002 2013 in departments including Mammography, Neuro Pain Center, and Diagnostic Imaging. She remained active in local senior citizen groups including Rodney Park Senior Center, Lancaster Rec., and Guys & Dolls through St. Philip's Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Canada, art, music, history, animals, and gardening. She also enjoyed Broadway shows and was an avid movie goer.
Jerry loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was happiest when with them and was always actively involved in their lives.
Jerry's spirit will live on in her daughters, Karen L., wife of William F. Labiak, Jr. of Millersville, and Lois J. Hess of Lancaster; granddaughters, Alison L. Andrel (Tim) of Wayne, Laura A. Lavo (Justin) of Paoli, Megan L. Fucile (Frank) of Eau Claire, WI, and Kelsey L. Hess of Lancaster, and great grandchildren, Frankie, Sequoia, Hawthorn, and Lucy. Jerry was preceded in passing by her beloved son, Jeffrey J. Sullenberger; sister, Jean Owens, and her former husband, L. James Sullenberger.
The funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine at unicefusa.org, the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving at humanepa.org or Hospice and Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
