Geraldine K. Centini, 85, of Conestoga, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehab in Christiana.
She was the wife of Joseph J. Centini, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage this past June 17th. Born in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Miriam Kneisley.
Geraldine had worked for Lancaster Newspapers for 12 years as a delivery person. She had previously worked at a local sewing factory in the Lancaster area.
She was a strong woman who was an excellent grandmother. She enjoyed Bingo and loved to travel to Atlantic City to the casinos.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Cindy of Ohio, and Cathy of Lancaster; her 2 grandchildren: Connie and Christopher; her 4 great-grandchildren: Henry, Colby, Greg, and Zach, and her 5 great-great-grandchildren: Addison, June, Paislee, Hunter, and Parker. She is also survived by her 3 step grandchildren: Joseph, Jr., Cindy Ryan, and Barry Joe, and her brothers, Ken and Dick Kneisley. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Border, her grandson Larry, her brother Bob and her sister Janet.
Friends are invited to attend Geraldine's graveside service at 2PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »