Geraldine "Jeri" K. Byrnes, 89, of Lancaster passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Mom, Ma Mia, Grandma / Gigi is now singing with the angels and walking pain free with Dad. "Love you more Mom"
Born August 30, 1931 in Lancaster on Cabbage Hill, Jeri was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Sara (Leapman) Krushinsky. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 49. Jeri married her beloved husband, John C. Byrnes, Jr. who passed away in 1988.
Jeri was a longtime Women's Lingerie Assembler at Sidney Bernstein & Son. A simple and modest soul at heart, Mom was always willing to help her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren foremost. She enjoyed watching Fox news, camping with her family in Gettysburg, and going to Figure Firm Spa with her friends. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family and sharing her love with them.
We will be forever grateful to Justin, with whom she resided, for taking care of Mom and going above and beyond as a grandson. Would also like to thank the staff at LGH for the outstanding care that Mom received during her brief stay.
Jeri is survived by three daughters: Kelly (Raymond) Vatter, Sally Jo Byrnes, and Vicky Byrnes companion of Darryl Keith; as well as a brother: Harold (Sue) Krushinsky. Her presence will be greatly missed by six grandchildren; Jill and Shaun Nixdorf, Justin, Brandon, Shannon Keith and Cory Mahorney as well as four great-grandchildren; Donovan, Aleejah, Cory, Jr and Nolan and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jeri was preceded in death by a brother: Robert Krushinsky.
Services for Jeri are being conducted privately and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Geraldine's honor can be made to Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road Springfield, PA 19064 where Sally Jo resides.
