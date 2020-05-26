Geraldine H. Swope, 86, formerly of Hill Top Road Manheim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Menno and Verna Shank Hoffer. Geraldine was the loving wife of the late Clarence E. Swope who passed away in 2011.
In her earlier years, she worked for the former Kreider's Family Restaurant, Manheim for ten years. She was a member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Geraldine loved cooking and baking, she won many blue ribbons at the Manheim Farm Show for her baked goods and homemade butter. Geraldine also enjoyed sewing, antiques, and she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are six children: Sharon J. Swope, Gerald E. Swope, Garry L. husband of Sheri Swope, Shirley J. wife of John R. Gallagher, Shawn L. husband of Mary E. Swope, all of Manheim, Shannon J. wife of Steven L. Stauffer, of Ephrata, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy J. Swope, a granddaughter, Danielle, a sister, Elva Hein and two brothers, Kenneth and Elam Hoffer.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Chiques Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Geraldine's memory to Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com