Geraldine H. Longenecker, 90, of Mount Joy passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Ray G. Longenecker to whom she was married 71 years. She is survived by two children; Glenda Rae (Robert) Muehling of Mount Joy and Gary (Daphne) Longenecker of Rockville, VA. Also, surviving are her grandchildren, David (Megan) Muehling of Mount Wolf, Sarah (John) Carbaugh of York, Mary Muehling of Mount Joy, and Matthew (Sarah) Muehling of Elizabethtown. Four great-grandchildren also survive and her sister, Naomi Irvin of Mount Joy.
Fondly known as "Gerry" she retired from the former Commonwealth Bank. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, class of 1947.
A Funeral Service honoring Gerry's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 AM. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow in Milton Grove Cemetery, Mount Joy Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
