Geraldine "Gerry" Tait passed away from this wonderful place into the next special one on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born on June 11, 1925 in Kenova, WV, She was the daughter of the late Charles Otis and Fay Helen Christian Turner. Robert Tait who passed away in 2018, was her husband for 66 years.
Gerry attended Huntington School of Business after graduating from Ceredo Kenova High School. She worked for the Sylvania Electric Company during World War II. Soon after she met her husband, Robert Tait, and moving to Lancaster County in 1968, they opened a family business, Tait Design & Machine Co. There she worked as the company secretary for over thirty years. Gerry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lancaster where she was a choir member for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Tony (Cathy) Tait of Willow Street, Chuck (Brandi) Tait of Mount Joy, three grandchildren, Monica (Matt) Bates of Manheim, Bob (Maria) Tait of Harrisburg, and Shane (Jessie) Uibel of Alabama. She leaves behind seven special great-grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan, Summer, Wesley, Bailey, Linda, and Lisa. Also surviving is a brother, John W. Turner of Kenova, WV, a sister-in-law, Helen Gerenza of Hazelton, and many nephews and nieces who hold a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Hoback, Betty DeArment, Alberta Key, Mary J. Turner, and two brothers, Charles O. and Jack Turner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gerry's Funeral Service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gerry's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.