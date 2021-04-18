Geraldine "Gerry" T. Leffler, 94, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., April 16, 2021 in the home of her daughter Sharon Steffy, wife of Barry, where she had resided for seven years. Born on the family farm in Colonial Hills, Gerry was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Heft) Trupp, and the loving wife to Milton H. Leffler until his passing in 2005.
Gerry was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1944. She was a clerk for the former O.B. Dyers, Inc. in Reading where she entered data and managed office tasks. Rooted in her faith, Gerry was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gouglersville. Gerry had a green thumb; she loved gardening and flowers of all kinds. She loved sharing her garden by giving friends and family numerous bulbs and plants. She spoiled her family with delicious homemade apple and pear sauce and sweet baked goods. Her generous and fun-loving presence will forever be remembered at family gatherings, picnics, and fishing vacations. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren, having a special relationship with each of them.
Gerry is survived by four children, Gregory H., husband of Sharon L. (Leininger) of Lower Heidelberg, Gary D., husband of Susan J. (Springer) of Birdsboro, Sharon L., wife of Barry R. Steffy of Reinholds, Sandy L., companion of Steven T. Chelius of Reading; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Lucille T. Shimp; and two nieces.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. A private family burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 19 Vermont Rd., Reading, PA 19608.