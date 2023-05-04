Geraldine "Gerry" Payne McEldowney, 86, of Cornelius, NC, passed away Thursday,
April 20, 2023 at her home with loved ones at her side. She was born August 7, 1936, in Brewton, AL, to the late Norman Gafford Payne and Mabel Wolfe Payne. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter Sandra Lynn Hicklen.
After graduating from T. R. Miller High School in Brewton, AL, Gerry attended Auburn University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a grade school teacher before she retired in 1965 to raise her family.
Gerry dedicated her time to making a difference in the things that spoke to her heart. She had a passion to help preserve historical sites in the communities where she lived as well as improve the lives of children through supporting community centers and providing tutoring for young girls in the South Carolina Lowcountry. She was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA and St. Helena Episcopal Church in Beaufort, SC. Most recently, she attended Church of the Cross in Bluffton, SC where she could be found spending time volunteering at God's Goods Thrift Store.
Gerry enjoyed playing bridge, tennis and golf. She loved traveling with both family and friends and entertaining in her home. Most recently, she had begun drawing, painting and "slinging mud" in her new found love of pottery making and art classes. Her greatest passion was working in the garden which you could find her doing for hours on a beautiful day.
Gerry is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert W. McEldowney III; children,
Virginia "Beth" Schlabach (Chris), Robert W. McEldowney IV (Amy); son-in-law, Will Hicklen; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Hannah, Haley, Lindsay, Wally, and Ellie, and one great-granddaughter on the way.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VIA Health Partners, founded as Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, www.hpccr.org
7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the McEldowney family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.