Geraldine "Gerry" M. Flohr, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, March 3, 1929 near Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Anna Mary (Lokey) Fitzwater. She was married for nearly 70 years to the love of her life, Philip Flohr, who passed away in June 2018.
Gerry was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. She was retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company, working in both Trenton, NJ and Bensalem, PA. Gerry was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan, and her last words were, “Did the Phillies win?” She was a kind person who cared deeply for the people around her. Gerry enjoyed entertaining but most of all loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two children: Phyllis F. Otto and husband Clifford P. of Manchester, NH and William R. Flohr and wife Wendy of Levittown, PA; four grandchildren: William R. Flohr, Jr., Christopher R. Flohr, Sean M. Flohr, and Paul R. Storms; six great grandchildren and two sisters: Lorelle Batton and Loraine Glidden, both of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.