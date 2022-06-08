Geraldine "Gerry" K. VonStetten, 93, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Melvin "Mel" VonStetten, Jr. who passed away on September 12, 2020. Gerry was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Kauffman Kauffman.
She worked for Hamilton Watch, at the Sherwood Knoll and was an Avon Representative. She was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a Godly woman who had great love for the Lord. Gerry loved her family with all of her being. She enjoyed going to the Delaware Bay, crocheting and in her earlier years, doing yardwork.
Gerry is survived by one son: Barry L. (Susan) VonStetten, Landisville and one daughter: Deb K. (Pete) Musser, Mountville. Four grandchildren: Brian VonStetten; Kellye VonStetten; Zach (Ashley) Musser and Carly Musser. Four great-grandchildren. One sister: Shirley Billett, Columbia. One sister-in-law: Shirley Bowers, Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Nancy Kauffman, Jean Schlegelmilch and Doris Kauffman.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »