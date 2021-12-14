Geraldine “Gerry” Harber, age 89 of Willow Street and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at The Glen at Willow Valley. She was the wife of the late Andrew W. Harber and the late Henry W. Welch. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Milner Cinkowski. She attended Saint James Episcopal Church in Lancaster. Gerry was a member and a mentor for the Rotary Club of Lancaster, and a member of the Hamilton Club of Lancaster. In her free time, she loved thrifting and traveling all over the world.
Surviving is a son: Bruce W., husband of Tracey Martin Harber of Pequea, 2 step children: Henry W., Jr., husband of Ruth Welch, Christine, wife of Jim Peterson, both of Lancaster, 2 grandchildren: William F. Harber of Lancaster, Rachel L. Harber (Pitts) of Lititz, and a sister: Marilyn, wife of Ralph Zimmerman of CA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gale Harber, and her brother, Jack Cinkowski.
A viewing will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, December 17th from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerry’s honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Reynoldsandshivery.com