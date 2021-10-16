Geraldine "Gerry" Ford Longenecker, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2021 at the age of 79.
Born in Brookhaven, PA, she was the daughter of Wilson Ford and Frances (Shrom) Ford, who preceded her in death as did her younger brother Rodney Ford. She was married for 50 years to her husband John (Jack) M. Longenecker who has also preceded her in death. The Lord blessed her with 3 children, Lorrie (Longenecker) Dunn, wife of Christopher Dunn, Stevens, John M. Longenecker, husband of Debra (Knight) Longenecker, Denver and Jason L. Longenecker, husband of Kathleen (Harnish) Longenecker, Denver. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.
She loved to spend time with family, her grandchildren were the light in her life! Her laugh was infectious! She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds outside her windows, especially the hummingbirds that would visit her feeders. Her cat Callie became a huge comfort after her husband Jack passed. In her latter years, she thoroughly enjoyed making birthday cards for all the birthdays of family and friends. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior and a member of Washington Avenue Bible Church.
There will be a memorial service in her honor on November 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Washington Avenue Bible Church, 149 Washington Ave, Ephrata. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation in Gerry’s honor to Samaritan’s Purse would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.