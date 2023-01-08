Geraldine "Gerry" E. Roschel, 92, formerly of Willow Street, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mennonite Home where she currently resided. She was the wife of the late Eugene P. Roschel with whom she celebrated 60 years marriage. Gerry was beloved mother to daughter Kathy, wife of Mike Murray, of New Providence and son Steve, husband of Lori (Kruger) Roschel of Lititz. Gerry had retired from JCPenny after 20+ years, then worked another 21 years at The Lancaster Chamber from which she retired at age 80.
Gerry enjoyed writing poetry throughout her life starting in her teens and had a few poems published. She enjoyed music and dancing. She spent many years attending various dinner dances with Gene. Even while residing at Mennonite Home, good oldies music kept her clapping her hands, tapping her feet, and even a little dancing with her walker. Gerry also enjoyed taking vacations and spending time with her family and a very wide circle of friends. This would often include many dinners out. She was a member of the Happy Wanderers and took many bus trips with the group.
Gerry was member of Ascension Lutheran Church and spent many years in service teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and serving wherever she was needed.
Gerry's family was the most important thing in her life, and she will be sorely missed by all. She was "Nana" to five grandchildren, Brian, Kellee, Kimberlee, Shawn, Monika, and 10 great-grandchildren, Millenia, Eliana, Kenyon, Gianna, Dhamir, Marex, Carter, Jayden, Silas and Sophia.
A celebration of life will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church on January 10, 2023, at 11 AM, interment to follow at the church's Memorial Garden. Family invites guests to a visitation one hour prior to the service.
