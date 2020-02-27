Geraldine "Gerry" DiCrocco, 79, of Lancaster, PA, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Gerard "Jerry" "Crock" DiCrocco for 56 years until his death on January 22, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William S., Sr. and Laura J. Benner Donohue.
She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1958, in the last graduating class. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she served as a collection counter.
Gerry retired in 1998 from First Union Bank after 40 years of service.
She enjoyed going to the casinos and playing bingo, always seeming to have a winning touch no matter what the game. Her family was everything to her and she was known for her Easter Egg hunts with family. Her door was always open for everyone.
Surviving is a son, Stephen husband of Debra DiCrocco and a stepson Douglas husband of Karen Brown; a brother William A., Jr. husband of Norma Donohue; a sister Carol wife of Rudy Oleska, and by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10-11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass to follow at 11AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Gerry's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
