Geraldine "Gerri" Smith, 80, of New Providence, formerly of Gordonville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born in Blakely, PA, and growing up in Galeton, Potter County, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Sargent) Delgrosso.
For most of her adult life Gerri was a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. Later in life she completed college coursework at HACC. Gerri was an avid reader and also enjoyed making crafts. Those that knew Gerri appreciated her wit and the unique way she could bring humor into any situation. A lover of children, she enjoyed babysitting for family, having her grandchildren sleep over at her home, and at Christmas she would participate in Toys for Tots.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Smith, of Elmira, NY, Denise Pittman, of New Providence, Donna Hershey, wife of Dan Hershey, of Paradise, David Stauffer, Jr., of Lancaster, and Daniel Stauffer, husband of Kelly, of Leola; brothers, Mark Delgrosso, husband of Julie, of Elmira, NY, Greg Delgrosso, of Reading, PA, and Vince Delgrosso, of Elmira, NY; grandchildren, Jessica Oliver, Airrin Kearns, Allison Smith, Derek Hershey, Diane Clay, Dana Hershey, Danay Hershey, Duane Hershey, Dennis Hershey, Dayton Hershey, Hailey Ellis, Karah Stauffer, and Melody Stauffer; and a sister-in-law, Jenny Seymour, of Texas. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur and Danny Seymour, her sons-in-law, David Smith and Al Pittman, and her former husband and father of her children, David Stauffer, Sr.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562, with a viewing at the church from 1 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gerri's memory to The Salvation Army Lancaster Citadel, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
