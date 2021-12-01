Geraldine "Gerri" M. Bomberger, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Homestead Village. She was the loving wife of the late William H. Bomberger, before he passed away in May of 1985. Gerri was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Raymond and Irene Neff. She graduated from McCaskey High School and was a passionate, life-long member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Church of the Apostles and then Tapestry Church. Gerri was the owner and proprietor of Cozee Court Lodging in Mountville for 40 years, "retiring" at age 90. She enjoyed tending flowers in the backyard, a multitude of Christian faith activities, and hosting family gatherings.
Gerri is survived by her children: Pamela (Greg) Grove, Dallastown and Brenda (Craig) Witman, West Grove. Ten grandchildren and eight great-granddaughters. Two sisters: Darlene Ensinger, Mountville and Sandra (Omar) Nicarry, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son: W. Dwayne Bomberger and two brothers: Robert Neff and Boyd Neff. Many nieces and nephews.
A Private Service will be held for family and friends with interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Homestead Auxiliary, Inc., 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com