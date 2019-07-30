Geraldine "Geri" M. Boyer, 82, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Oxford PA she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Hoffman and Mary M. Barker Blevins and preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers;
She leaves behind her loving husband, Wayne F. Boyer of 53 years. She will be greatly missed by her children, Craig A. Schusko and Lisa A. Snyder, wife of Lee R. Snyder; her six grandchildren, Chad, Bret, Jaime, Andrew, Emily, and Michael; her four great-grandchildren, with one due in September; her three great-great-grandchildren who will miss her along with numerous nieces and nephews; one sister, Verna Monroe of Potter County; two brothers-in-law, John Boyer and Dale Boyer and their respective families; honorary grandchildren; Ashley Trout husband of Rachel Trout of York, who always told her she had nice shoes and great-granddaughter, U.S. Marine, Sgt. Jazalin Leader and her daughter Mila of CA. She was a proud great-grandmother of a U.S Marine.
Geri retired from the Lancaster Police Department after 25 years and was enjoying retirement, visits from family and her dog Shadow, who is missing her very much. She loved the ocean, collecting seashells, reading, gardening in the back yard and shopping. The family will forever miss her unique gifts. Her favorite vacation was Cozumel Mexico but she dreamed of going to Hawaii.
Services will be private at the request of family.
