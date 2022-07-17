Geraldine "Gere" M. Barley, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 26, 1935, in Lancaster County, PA, the daughter of the late Robert B. and Blanche S. Myers.
Above all else, she treasured the times spent with friends and family. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all those that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dudley Myers. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, James R. Barley, of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her daughters, Lisa Gerlach (Raymond) of Lititz, PA, and Carmon Strayer (Phil) of Florida; her sons, James S. Barley of Montana, and Gregg Barley (Rachael Packer) of Lancaster, PA; her grandchildren, Kyle Gerlach (Danielle) and Clark Barley of Lancaster, PA; and her great-grandchildren, Holden and Noelle of Lancaster, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, July 21. 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster PA where friends may visit an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Mrs. Barley's name to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Schafer Court, Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018. (www.foundation@seasonshospice.org)
