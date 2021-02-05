Geraldine G. Rottkamp, 73, of Lititz, passed away after a brief illness at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Monday, February 1, 2021. Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (O'Brien) Malec. Gerri was the beloved wife of Gerald R. Rottkamp, and together they celebrated 53 years of a loving marriage.
Gerri was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoting her time to her home and family. She was an accomplished seamstress and excelled at crafting. Gerri was also an avid reader, and she especially loved the beach, which she referred to as her "happy place". She and her husband were active members of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, where they helped to successfully manage the Christmas Bazaar each year.
Along with her husband, Gerri is survived by three children: Kevin Rottkamp and his wife Marielin, Kim Romano and her husband Aldo, both of Lititz, and Jill Cacciatore and her husband Vinny of Tampa, FL; ten grandchildren: Nikole, Ashley, Bryan, Alex, Elliana, Luca, Nunzio, Corinn, Gianna and Joseph; and one great-grandson, Max. Also surviving are two brothers, Ron Malec and his wife Jackie, and Jim Malec and his fiancée Mariea, both of Lititz. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Joanne Ballschmeider.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, with Fr. James O'Blaney officiating. Services will also be live streamed and can be viewed at stjameslititz.org/liturgy. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
