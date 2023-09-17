Geraldine G. "Gerry" Good, 67, of Manheim, died on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at UPMC Hospital, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Trudy Myers and the late Gerald H. Myers, Sr. Gerry loved spending time with her grandchildren and was lovingly known by her family as "sis".
Surviving in addition to her husband, Timothy, are two daughters, Samantha, wife of Bradley Fasnacht and their two children, Madison and Gunner of Manheim, Sara Stroud, and her son Nolan of Manheim, a brother, Gerald H. "Bud" Myers, Jr., of Lititz, and a sister, Debra J. wife of Mark E. Zunich, of Manheim.
Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »