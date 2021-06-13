Geraldine "Fay" Ziegler, 92, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert I. and Mary Ellen (Kline) Shaub and was the wife of the late Edwin A. Ziegler. Fay was also preceded in death by her siblings: Robert I. Shaub, Jr. and Aneta C. Burkholder.

Funeral Services will be held at 7PM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at First Deaf Mennonite Church, 2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held at the church from 6PM to 7PM. Interment at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, will be held at 3:30PM, Thursday, June 17, 2021. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

