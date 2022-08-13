Geraldine F. (McCall) Shaub passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Willow Street, PA. She was born Feb. 25, 1935 to Eugene and Mary (Losensky) McCall and had one brother, the late Kenneth McCall. She grew up in Lancaster County, PA, graduated in 1952 from J.P. McCaskey High School, married 1955-1973, and lived in Detroit, MI, from 1968-2001 prior to moving back home to Willow Street, Pennsylvania.
Gerry worked at Alcoa Aluminum in Lancaster in the early 50's. Later she dedicated 28 years working as a ward secretary at Botsford Hospital while in Detroit, Michigan. She was dedicated to providing a warm, safe and loving home for her children. This she over-achieved.
Some of her favorite memories surrounded her childhood living on the Losensky and Cammauf family farms in Millport, PA. Fresh air, plowed fields, home-cooked family meals, plus the comfort of loving relatives all fondly resonated in her stories and from her smile.
She is survived by her 3 children, Kathy McCauley, Curtis Shaub, Steven Shaub, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
A private family ceremony will be held at the Millport Union Cemetery that overlooks the childhood farm which provided her so much comfort and happiness growing up. Kindly forward any donations to your local Humane Society. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
