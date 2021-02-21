Geraldine E. Smith

Geraldine E. "Gerry" Smith, 91, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Landis Homes. She was the loving wife of the late Stanton D. Smith who passed away in 2013.
Born December 9, 1929 in Lancaster, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Catherine M. (Banzhof) Fritsch. Geraldine graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1947 and was the class secretary. For many years, Geraldine worked for Agway as a bookkeeper.
Geraldine will be missed for her sense of humor and strong-willed, tell it like it is, personality. She enjoyed golf, playing card games in years past, and recently found joy in watching classic Hallmark movies and spending the days with her friends at Landis Homes, especially Caroline. Above all, Geraldine cherished her family and enjoyed creating memories with them.
She is survived by two grandchildren: Brittany Duffy wife of Alex of Richmond Hill, GA and Colby Smith husband of Courtney of Denver, CO; and five great-grandchildren: Kaelynn, Kileigh, Mara, Harlow, and Rowan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: David S. Smith.
The family would like to thank the numerous people who took care of Gerry in her final weeks. They are forever grateful for the care and compassion you showed.
Services for Geraldine are being held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Geraldine's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
