Geraldine E. "Jerry" Wiggins, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late M. Elizabeth "Betty" (Bealler) and Merle Dommell. She was the devoted wife to the late John W. Wiggins who passed in 1975.
Jerry was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bingo, reading, word searches and watching gameshows with her granddaughter. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and loved spending time surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by her family: daughter Brenda Kling, wife of Bryan of Lancaster; grandchildren: Allysha Zink wife of Brandon of Lampeter and Kalyn Kling husband of Amanda of Conestoga; 4 great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Lucy, Jaxon and Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her son, Garry Wiggins who passed in November 2013.
Interment will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Riverview Burial Park, S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
