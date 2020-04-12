Geraldine D. (Bacon) Kilgore, age 92, of Ronks, PA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020. Geraldine had been a resident at Conestoga View Nursing home for over a year, to be cared for as her dementia progressed. Geraldine, also known as Gerri or Deanie, was born in Airville, PA, on August 21, 1927.
Geraldine graduated from Lower Chanceford High School in 1945, and then was a graduate of Temple University where she obtained her dental hygienist license. She was employed by several dental offices over the years, with Belmont Dental of York being her last employment. Geraldine had a passion for flowers and such a gift of gardening. She also loved to watch birds and spent many hours fishing in the Susquehanna River. Geraldine was a member of New Covenant Community Church, Delta, PA. She was the matriarch of our large and growing family. She had an amazing love for the family and loved family gatherings. She possessed both physical and inward beauty, but most astounding was her love for Jesus and eagerness to share Him with anyone and everyone. She was very faithful to pray for all of her family.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Mimi Bacon, a stepmother, Beatrice Hively Bacon, and her only sibling, Helen Bacon Keller. Left to honor Gerri and remember her love, is first and foremost her loving and devoted husband of 72.5 years, Donald E. Kilgore, Ronks, PA, who is a retired Pastor, with whom she partnered for many years in the ministry and served by teaching Sunday School, playing the organ, and singing in the choir. She also is survived by her 7 children: a son Lanny married to Jocie, Airville, PA; a son Danny married to Jacqueline, Clermont, FL; a son Bob married to Nancy, Brogue, PA; an only daughter, Donna married to Jack Coleman, Ronks, PA; a son Louis married to Laura, Franklin Lakes, NJ; a son Rudy married to Brenda, Felton, PA; a son Ron married to Lisa, New Providence, PA; 33 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Considering the current situation, private services will be held for immediate family members only. The family is planning a big celebration of Geraldine's life for later in the year. Geraldine will be laid to rest at Chanceford Cemetery, Airville, PA. You are welcome to send condolences and fond memories of Geraldine to the family through the Harkins Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Conestoga View Nursing Home, 900 King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. We truly appreciated the help and care they gave to Geraldine while she was there.
