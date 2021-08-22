Geraldine C. "Gerry" Bowman, 91, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Born in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Nellie (Evans) Cramer. Gerry was the wife of the late Martin F. "Buzz" Bowman who passed away on July 10, 2019.
Gerry graduated from the former Mount Joy High School class of 1948. Gerry was employed by Raub Supply and the Mushroom Transportation Company before spending 20 years with the School District of Lancaster. Gerry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy where she served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Gerry also served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
Gerry enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Phillies, traveling, going on walks, meeting new dog friends, genealogy, and admiring God's beauty in nature. Gerry was an avid crafter and enjoyed making dresses for her daughters and granddaughters. Above all, Gerry was a much loved mother, "Mamaw," and "Gigi."
Surviving are three children, Deborah, wife of Peter Cohen of Trenton, NJ, Lonnie Nolt of Lancaster and John Bowman, husband of Teresa of Brownstown; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, Dorothy Cramer, a brother, Ralph Cramer, a granddaughter, April M. Nolt, and son-in-law, Larry E. Nolt.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com