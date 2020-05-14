Geraldine Antoinette (Parker) Reinhart, "Jerry" 95, of Lancaster, and formerly of Willow Street, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The Long Community at Highland. She was the daughter of the late John, Sr. and Mary (Hepting) Parker, and sister of Roseanna, Mary Catherine (Byrd), John, Jr., and Donald, Sr. who all preceded her in death.
She was a dedicated, hard worker who retired at age 82. A faithful member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Jerry loved holidays and family-gathering more than anything. She enjoyed her houseplants, and was a life-long Bingo, card, and board games enthusiast.
Known for her feistiness and joy of laughter, she was a loving and devoted mother to 4 daughters, Julie (Michael) Haussener, Lock Haven, PA, Janice Medora, Lancaster, Janeen (Tina) DePrefontaine, Lancaster, and June (David) Matamoros, Fleming Island, FL; grandmother to 17; great-grandmother to 30; great-great-grandmother to 7; with several nieces and nephews.
Jerry will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Due to public health guidelines, services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, checks may be made payable to Amedisys in care of Compassionate Care Hospice, Inc., 3350 Paxton St., Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
