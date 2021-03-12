Geraldine Ann Strubel, 63 of Willow Street, PA, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.
Gerri was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She enjoyed the beach, fishing with her husband, camping, watching her son at the races, spending time with her grandchildren and trips with her sisters.
Gerri was loved by all who knew her. She shared a love that will never fade and it will continue to inspire her family.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Carl Strubel and her children, Joseph Duane, Shannon Duane (Chris), Justin Strubel (Julie), Kristin Hollenbach (Justin), and her 6 grandchildren. She is also survived by her father John Howell.
She is proceeded in death by her mother, MaryAnn Bachman and step mother Elaine Howell.
There are no public services scheduled.
